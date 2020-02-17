Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

John Beard, Rex Road, St. Pauls; Kaycee Green, Harmony Lane, Rowland; Karen Albright, Ridgecrest Court, Lumberton; Glenn Locklear, Van Born Drive, Lumberton; David Casey, Smiths Farm Road, St. Pauls; Rita Chavis, Shannon Road, Shannon; and J. McMillian, U.S. 301 North, Parkton.

Justin Oxendine reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone armed with a weapon on N.C. 211 East in Lumberton.

Stephen Hicks reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was robbed on Union Chapel Road in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jermaney Speights, Sparrow Lane, Lumberton; Nora Quintero, Greystone Drive, Lumberton; Leon Jacobs, N.C. 130 East Fairmont; Jesse Harris, Jones Road, Pembroke; Cindy Sanderson, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Chelsie Bullard, Genes Road, Pembroke; and Linda Hunt, U.S. 301 South, Rowland.

Eugene Locklear reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured when he was assaulted on Adrenia Road in Maxton.