Southside director completes superintendent’s course

By: Staff report
FOREST CITY — The director of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School recently completed a first-ever course designed to help educators master the skills needed to be a successful schools superintendent.

Kenneth L. Bowen, also the vice president for Achievement for All Children successfully completed the School Superintendents’ Association Aspiring Superintendents Academy: Blended Learning Model. The program was a combination of in-person and online learning to master the various leadership qualities superintendents must have to excel on the job. Program participants also were able to build a professional network of school system leaders nationwide to collaborate with and learn from.

The academy develops professional practice grounded in evidence-based knowledge, skills, and dispositions; drives certification and effective transition for participants into their first position as superintendent; leverages an unparalleled network of peers and renowned leaders; and empowers aspiring superintendents to make an investment that bolsters their qualifications and makes them increasingly marketable.

“Dr. Bowen was already a licensed superintendent, principal, curriculum specialist, and teacher,” said Tricia Cotham, Achievement for All Children president. “This national program takes his credentials and experience to the next level. Achievement for All Children is fortunate to have him as a leader and taking care of the students and staff at Southside-Ashpole. The school has already made significant improvements this year with him leading the way to growth and achievement.”

Bowen graduated from the program at the AASA National Conference in San Diego on Wednesday He also co-led a roundtable discussion on Thursday with Cherie H. Graham, principal of Lake Norman Charter Middle School. Their session topic was titled “You Can’t Grow A School From Your Office.” They focused on fostering a collaborative atmosphere, data driven accountability systems, social-emotional well-being, strategic planning, and observation tools.

Southside-Ashpole Elementary, in Rowland, is the only school in the state’s Innovative School District, which was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 2016.

