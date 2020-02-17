Body identified as 51-year-old Fairmont man

By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — Authorities have identified the body found Friday on the edge of town as that of a 51-year-old Fairmont man.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the body was that of James McBryde, who lived on Pinehurst Road in Fairmont, according to the Fairmont Police Department. McBryde was reported missing by family members on Jan. 15. His body was found in a swampy area off N.C. 41.

The medical examiner found no signs of trauma or foul play in the death, according to the police department. A toxicology test also will be performed on the body.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards extended condolences to the family of McBryde on the police department’s Facebook page.

“Please keep the family of Mr. McBryde in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic and difficult time. Thank you … .” Edwards wrote.

The investigation is continuing.

