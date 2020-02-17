Kemp want Fairmont board to recite Pledge to open meetings

Kemp Kemp

FAIRMONT — Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp believes the town board should begin its meetings by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

At Kemp’s suggestion, the item is on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda for Tuesday night at Town Hall. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Kemp said his request had nothing to do with a 3 to 2 vote in January by the Bladen County Board of Elections not to open its meetings with the Pledge. The party-line decision — with three Democrats opposed and two Republicans in favor — received widespread attention, even getting the attention of Gov. Roy Cooper. The Bladen board did invite members of the audience to recite the Pledge shortly before the start of its meeting last week, but has taken no action on whether doing so would be a formal part of its meetings going forward.

“I’ve been thinking about the Pledge of Allegiance for some time,” Kemp said. “It’s just coincidental that it happened within the same time frame of what happened over there in Bladen County.”

During his 40 years of service to the town, including eight as its mayor and 32 as a commissioner, the pledge has been said “maybe sporadically” but never formally included in meetings, Kemp said.

“I think it’s about time to change that,” he said.

Kemp said he thinks other commissioners will agree.

“I would be very surprised if there’s any opposition to that,” he said.

All forms of government should include the Pledge of Allegiance to show allegiance to the government and respect to America, Kemp said.

“We are the elected leaders of this community and we should be the example,” he said.

St. Pauls Commissioner Jerry Quick, who is beginning his second four-year term, said the town’s board always includes the Pledge of Allegiance to start its meetings.

“That’s the protocol of what we’ve been doing ever since I can remember,” he said.

Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance means a lot to him, Quick said.

“It stands for our country,” he said. “It stands for what we believe in, what I believe in, anyways.”

Quick said it is up to individual towns to implement the pledge.

“I can’t tell other towns what to do,” Quick said.

The North Carolina League of Municipalities has not taken a position on the pledge, according to Scott Mooneyham, director of Political Communication at the league.

“We don’t have any position one way or the other on that,” Mooneyham said.

He said the decision is up to the local municipal boards.

If approved, Fairmont will join Rowland, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Pembroke, Lumberton City Council, Lumbee Tribal Council and the county Board of Commissioners in saying the Pledge of Allegiance to start its meetings. Maxton does not.

All those boards also begin their meetings with a prayer.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

