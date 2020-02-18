School board meets on Tuesday

February 17, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the central office, which is located at 4320 Kahn Drive in Lumberton.

Agenda items include recognition of Employees of the Month, Black History Month presentations, Lumbee Tribe-literacy collaboration, and policy updates.

The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on its Facebook page.

The meeting had been scheduled for last Tuesday as the board typically meets the second Tuesday of each month, but was postponed.

Staff report