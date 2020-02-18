Crime report

February 18, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Hiawatha Road, Pembroke; Dorothy Hammonds, Arthur Road, Red Springs; Rabon Chavis, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Elisa Oxendine, Mayberry Drive, Shannon; and Vinson Locklear, Pinto Drive, Lumberton.

Charles Oxendine reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Rennert Road in Shannon.

Barfield’s Backhoe reported a theft Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on East Raynham Road in Fairmont.