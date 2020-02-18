Woman gets 3 years for firearm possession

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Monday authorizing the county attorney to gain access to eight acres of land to pave the way for $2.2 million in improvements to the Lumber River State Park’s site near Pembroke.

The state owns 90 acres at the Wire Pasture site along the Lumber River, but it lacks eight critical acres in the middle of the park, County Attorney Rob Davis told the commissioners.

“Negotiations with the owners have not been fruitful,” Davis said. “If we do not get the land, we may lose the $2.2 million.

“It’s do or die for this project.”

The commissioners authorized him to take whatever actions is necessary to obtain the land “up to condemnation,” Davis said after the meeting.

The Wire Pasture site is the Lumber River State Park’s third and newest site. The Robeson County site and park headquarters is at Princess Ann. The Scotland site is at Chalk Banks. The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation manages the park.

The funds to develop Wire Pasture were approved by North Carolina voters in 2016 NC Connect Public Improvement bond referendum. Planned improvements include an information center with a classroom, parking and picnic shelters.

The county commissioners voted on the resolution after a 20-minute executive session.

Water was on the minds of every county commissioner on Monday because they are fielding numerous complaints about standing water and clogged ditches. The county already has seen three times the average rainfall for the year and rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

“Everybody is getting flooding and more rain is expected,” Commissioner Tom Taylor said.

“Water in running in yards, including mine, and the ditches are full,” Commissioner Roger Oxendine said. “The Department of Transportation says they have no money.”

“A lot of the problem is outfall ditches,” Oxendine said. “It’s the farmers’ responsibility to clear their ditches.”

The DOT will survey drainage issues and advise homeowners, Commissioner Jerry Stephens said.

“We already know what DOT is going to do,” Stephens said. “The ditches are on private land, and they can’t fix that.”

“The DOT will advise homeowners, and if it’s DOT’s problem, they will fix it,” Commissioner David Edge said. “If not, they will tell you what to do.”

Every commissioner has reported getting calls from distressed homeowners. However, the commissioners’ hands are tied.

“The county does not own any ditches,” Taylor said.

Commissioner Oxendine said, “The swamps are full, and the water has nowhere to go.”

In her report to the commissioners, Commissioner Pauline Campbell discussed her duties as the District 5 representative to the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners. She represents Robeson, Scotland, Bladen and Hoke counties.

Campbell said rural internet service is front and center with North Carolina’s rural communities and with the association.

The county commissioners also heard a report from Robeson County Housing Authority Director Niakeya Jones. The county housing authority manages 290 units in four apartment communities.

“There are nine vacant units at this time,” Jones said. “The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development gives us 30 days to put a new tenant in.”

The Housing Authority has a waiting list of about 500 families, Jones said. Fifty-five units turned over in 2019.

The county authority recently passed a HUD inspection, she said.

The commissioners’ next meeting is March 16 at 6 p.m.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer