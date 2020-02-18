Woman gets 3 years for firearm possession

RALEIGH — A Maxton woman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Crystal Lynn Clark, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III in federal court, according to a statement by Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Clark will serve three years of supervised release after being released from prison.

Clark was indicted on July 10, 2019, on the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. She pleaded guilty on Nov. 15.

On Dec. 8, 2018, Clark pawned a 9 mm rifle at Universal Pawn in Maxton, according to the statement. Four days later, she returned to retrieve the gun, but her status as a convicted felon prevented her from doing so.

The National Instant Background Check Service denial triggered an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigation, which led to her arrest and prosecution, according to the statement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation of this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Rhoades prosecuted the case.

