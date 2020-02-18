Woman charged in stabbing

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Maxton woman has been arrested and charged after she stabbed a person this weekend during an argument, according to a statement from the Red Springs Police Department.

Wayla Sublett, 20, of 90 Vonnies Road, is charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. She was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

According to the statement, Red Springs police responded to a call at about 3 p.m. Sunday at 67 Beck St. Officer Dean Polumbo was told that Sublett stabbed 30-year-old Destiny Jacobs, of Red Springs, in the lower chest during an argument.

Jacobs was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and released Tuesday.

Polumbo recovered the knife allegedly used by Sublett during the incident.

