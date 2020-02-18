Empty Bowls fundraiser is Sunday

February 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Those wishing to help neighbors in need will have the opportunity to do so with the fourth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser which takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lumberton Christian Care Center, located at 220 E. Second St. in Lumberton, holds the event each year to raise money to help the hungry and needy. The fundraiser offers soup and desserts made by local restaurants served in handmade bowls made by local potters.

Tickets are $15 for a meal and a locally-made pottery soup bowl, $10 for a meal and $5 for children ages 3 to 8 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the door and meals are dine-in or carry-out

Staff report