Petsense holding drive to aid abused dogs

February 18, 2020
LUMBERTON — Petsense will hold a Compassion Donation Drive on Feb. 29 to raise money to help the 40 dogs seized in January during an animal cruelty investigation.

The drive will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. at the store, located at 4327 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. The store is asking for monetary donations to assist in veterinary bills as well as collars, leashes and toys. The dogs are on a controlled diet so food is not needed.

The dogs, which were seized on Jan. 17, ranged from puppies to 7-year-old dogs. Twenty-three of the dogs were found at a condemned home on N.C. 20 in St. Pauls, while another 17 dogs were found at a home off Meadows Road near Lumberton.

After their rescue, the dogs were taken to veterinary facilities across the county for treatment. They are being rehabilitated until they are adoptable.

