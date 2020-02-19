42 apply for Maxton’s police chief job

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
MAXTON — The search is under way and the plan is to have a new police chief in place before the town’s Board of Commissioners meets on March 17.

Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. told the commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that 42 applications for the job had been received and the list has been narrowed to “below 10.”

The position came open when former Chief John Ruppe resigned on Jan. 15. The resignation of the man who took the job on Dec. 10 came as a surprise to town leadership. Since Ruppe’s abrupt departure, the former police department’s second in command, Kelly Jacobs, has been serving as interim police chief.

“I don’t want to get this wrong,” Henegan said of the search.

He has enlisted the help of people with law enforcement experience to find the right candidate, the town manager said. They plan to meet next week to narrow the field of candidates even more. Henegan didn’t give the names of the people helping him.

“We want to be very careful with this one,” he said.

Henegan shared this information as part of his manager’s report.

The commissioners did approve a contract with East Coast Pyrotechnics Inc. out of Catawba, South Carolina, to have the company supply fireworks for the town’s annual July Fourth Celebration. Henegan said the contract was for about $4,000.

In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners went into an unplanned executive session to discuss a personnel issue. No action was taken by the commissioners on what was discussed after they came out of the closed-door session.

