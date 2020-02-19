Grants available for Florence recovery

February 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Foundation For The Carolinas has announced an open call to 501(c)3 nonprofits, governments and community-based groups to apply for the final round of competitive grants from its Hurricane Florence Response Fund.

Grant applications will be received through March 6 at noon.

Grants will be awarded to support both short-term, defined as nine to 12 months, projects and long-term, 16 to 24 months, recovery efforts for Hurricane Florence-impacted areas in North Carolina and South Carolina. Grant awards will range from $100,000 to $250,000. Award amounts will be determined based on project duration, merit and available funds.

The foundation will consider all requests, but priority will be given to projects focused on basic needs, children and youth, new housing, temporary shelter, housing repair or mental health. Priority will be given to groups serving residents in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster-declared counties.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply, visit www.fftc.org/grants and hit “Apply Now.” For more information, contact Will Jones at [email protected] or 704-973-4542.

Staff report