Crime report

February 19, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stephen Little, N.C. 20 West, Lumber Bridge; Roseann Baker, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Jeremy Bethea, Tobacco Road, Orrum.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jackie Gilligan, Rennert Road, Shannon; Redell Locklear, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Family Dollar, Norment Road, Lumberton.

Marc Brady, of Poplar Drive in Fayetteville, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his Ford F-150 truck from the Minuteman Food Mart located at 100 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton. Also stolen were electrical tools and a Shop-Vac that were inside the vehicle. The value of the vehicle and items was not disclosed.