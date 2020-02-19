Woman charged for counterfeit checks

By: Staff report
ST. PAULS — A Raeford woman was arrested Tuesday for usint counterfeit checks, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Debbie Harris, 27, of Dalmation Drive, has been charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretense. She was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $20,000 secured bond, according to the police department.

The arrest resulted from a two-week investigation conducted by St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago.

