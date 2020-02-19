Woman charged for counterfeit checks

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents hoping to wake up Friday morning and see snow on the ground may be disappointed.

“It does not look like a major event for Southeastern North Carolina,” Tim Armstrong, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said Wednesday evening.

The “event” is a mass of cold air from Canada that is to move into the region starting Thursday evening. It will be preceded by rain that could turn to a mix of rain and snow late Thursday and into Friday morning. The air mass is expected to push temperatures into the mid-20s Friday morning.

But it has been a mild winter so far, with the average temperatures about seven degrees above normal, Armstrong said. The milder temperatures have left the soil and highway surfaces warm, which will prevent any snow accumulation, except, possibly, on roofs and the tops of vehicles.

“It will be a very minor event compared to what we have seen in the past,” Armstrong said.

In the past it was not unusual to see a mass of cold air, such as is expected Thursday and Friday, come through the region every week to 10 says, Armstrong said. This winter the last such blast of cold was just before Christmas.

The major threat posed by the coming cold air is to plants.

“Any blooming plants could get nipped,” Armstrong said.

Still the National Weather Service issued advisories for conditions that might exist Thursday night into Friday morning. The Weather Service expects the rain to mix with and change to snow before ending early Friday. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

“As temperatures drop to and below the freezing mark Thursday night into Friday, roadways, especially bridges and overpasses, may become ice covered,” the advisory reads in part.

The story is different for Northeast North Carolina, Armstrong said. That region could see as much as 4 inches of snow.

Any sleet or snow in Robeson County is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Weather Service. Any accumulation will be less than half an inch. Thursday’s daytime high temperature is predicted to be near 44 degrees.

There is a chance of snow and freezing rain before 1 p.m. Friday. Then the sun is expected to come out and ease the high temperature to near 40. The overnight low, beneath clear skies, is expected to be around 25.

Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be clear, with high temperatures in the 50s. A chance for rain returns Sunday night and persists through Wednesday.

The rain will send the Lumber River’s water level higher, Armstrong said. The river’s level in downtown Lumberton was at 13.64 feet as of Wednesday morning. The flood level is 13 feet.

A flood warning continues for the Lumber River near Lumberton until further notice.

The river is expected to crest at 14.4 feet by early Friday and then start falling, according to the Weather Service. Minor flooding could be seen in the Pines area, the Cox’s Pond area and along River Road. Residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton.

People walking along North Elm Street in Lumberton on Wednesday afternoon had to endure light rain with a temperature around 50 degrees. More wet stuff is forecast for Thursday and Friday, but those hoping for an accumulation of snow might be disappointed. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow2.jpg People walking along North Elm Street in Lumberton on Wednesday afternoon had to endure light rain with a temperature around 50 degrees. More wet stuff is forecast for Thursday and Friday, but those hoping for an accumulation of snow might be disappointed.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor