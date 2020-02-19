Forum on Thursday to address preventing church shooting

PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will offer a second Prevention and Response to an Active Shooter in a House of Worship forum on Thursday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, an event being held because of the positive response to one held recently at Robeson Community College.
The forum, which is free and open to the public, seeks to educate people on what to do in case of an active shooter situation at a church. It will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Givens Performing Arts Center located at 1 University Drive.
“We wanted to do it in a different area of the county to give the residents of the western part of the county more of an opportunity to attend this informative session,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
More than 100 people were turned away at the Jan. 23 forum in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at RCC because of fire codes. The auditorium accommodates about 800 people.
The Givens Performing Arts Center accommodates twice that amount, according to Wilkins.
The Sheriff’s Office has received calls from church groups as far as the Durham area, he said.
Topics to be covered at the forum include concealed carry laws, the formation of security teams and best practices in the event of an active shooter situation.
The event will educate the public on “how to handle a worst-case scenario until law enforcement arrives,” Wilkins said.
Rep. Charles Graham and Sen. Danny Britt Jr. are among the scheduled speakers. Handout materials also will be distributed to attendees. Light refreshments will be served.
The Jan. 23 forum and the one Thursday are in response to a shooting at a church in Texas in late December during which a person who was armed killed the assailant, but not before two people had been killed and others injured.
For information about the event, call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.