Effort to build 72 public housing units moves forward

Lowery Lowery

LUMBERTON — The city’s low-income renters are closer to having more housing options.

The city’s Planning Board approved on Tuesday a rezoning request from the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton. On a 7-1 vote the board gave its approval to a request to rezone 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, from Commercial to Multi-family, a necessary step to make room for 72 new units.

The request now goes to the City Council, which will hear it on March 4.

The plan is to build 72 housing units on land near Osterneck Drive and East Fifth Street, said Adrian Lowery, director of the Housing Authority. The goal is to replace 42 units at Hilton Heights, and 30 at Meyers Park that were lost to flooding generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The land on which the new housing complex is to be built once was the site of a local entertainment landmark.

“Way back it used to be the outdoor movie theater,” Lowery said.

The 211 Drive-In was located at the proposed construction site from when it opened in 1952 and closed in 1983.

Lowery and other city Housing Authority staffers were at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We did a presentation,” Lowery said. “There was a family that lives in the proximity who asked the board to not approve.”

The family objected to the rezoning request on the grounds that the housing project will cause a rise in crime and increase the risk of flooding, he said. But if the housing complex were to increase the flooding risk, the city wouldn’t approve it.

“The main argument against this is ‘Not in my back yard,’” Lowery said.

There have also been some rumblings on social media by those who are opposed.

Many people have a negative perception of public housing, he said. When they think of public housing they think of the projects build in the 1950s and 1970s.

The complex to be built on East Fifth Street will be modern and have quality housing, he said. The project is estimated to cost $12.8 million and be built and open in two to three years, once all the local and federal approval processes are completed. It would have 16 one-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units.

“It will have a totally different name,” Lowery said.

The Housing Authority is taking an additional step to make the planned complex safer.

“One unit will be designated for rent by a Lumberton police officer or a deputy,” Lowery said.

It is standard policy for the Housing Authority to have law enforcement officers routinely and regularly patrol its housing complexes, Lowery said. That is one reason that crime has been dramatically decreased at Housing Authority properties.

“We just think this is an added layer to help residents feel safer,” Lowery said.

There is a need for more affordable housing units in Lumberton.

The Lumberton Housing Authority has a thousand people on its waiting list for people needing affordable rental housing, he said. The county Housing Authority has more than 500 people on its waiting list.

According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, 42.5% of the renters in Lumberton pay 34% of their income just on rent, he said. This is the population group served by the city Housing Authority.

“That is a major reflection of the need for affordable housing,” Lowery said.

Lowery https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Lowery-Adrian-1.jpg Lowery

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.