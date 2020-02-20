Schools to close early Thursday, open late on Friday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Students in the Public Schools of Robeson County on Thursday will be dismissed two hours early because of the threat of snow, and will return to school on Friday at least two hours later than usual. That means school buses will arrive two hours after normal times on Thursday.

According to a statement from the school system, all after-school activities are canceled, including Primetime, for Thursday.

The central office will close at 2 p.m.

The statement said on Friday the Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a two-hour delay. “Additional time also ensures there is adequate time for school administrators and designated staff to confirm building conditions are suitable when students arrive at school,” it said.

The breakfast program is canceled on school days when a two-hour delay occurs.

The statement said: “District leaders will continue to monitor the forecast and storm-related conditions. Updates will be provided as quickly as possible if further schedule changes are necessary for Friday. We appreciate your continued cooperation and patience.”

