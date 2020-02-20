Tribal Council meeting postponed

February 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The monthly meeting of the Lumbee Tribal Council, which had been scheduled for tonight, has been postponed until Feb. 27 because of the threat of dangerous weather.

The meeting will now be held on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the tribe’s headquarters on N.C. 711 in Pembroke.

There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation throughout Thursday, with a wintry mix expected tonight that could make the roads dangerous.

