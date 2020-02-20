Nonprofit to distribute food Tuesday

PEMBROKE — The local nonprofit, Community Comes First, has relocated to Billy Locklear Ministries, located at 3463 Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton, and will be distributing free food on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The food will be offered to people 65 years of age and older with an income of $1,100 or less per month. First-time participants will need to bring proof of income such as a verification of income letter from Social Security, or a copy of a bank statement that shows proof income. A photo ID is also required.

