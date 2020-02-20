UNCP cancels classes because of weather

February 20, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has canceled all classes and campus activities starting at 5 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Friday because of the threat of wintry weather.

University administration announced that operations will be limited during the same time frame. The university will remain open, but certain nonmandatory operations may be reduced because of limited staffing. Mandatory employees must report to or remain at work. All other employees have the option to report late, leave early or not work at all.

“We are aware that conditions may vary greatly throughout our service region,” a UNCP advisory reads in part. “Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to continue reviewing local weather and road conditions to make well-informed choices about travel to ensure your own personal safety.”

