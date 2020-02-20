Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rachelle Britt, Coy Road, St. Pauls; Henry Locklear, Deltons Road, Lumberton; Gregory Brooks, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Bronford Lowry, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; and Jacob Brooks, Deep Branch Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Janice Lowry, Patience Drive, Rowland; Ronnie Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Red Springs; and O. Gaddy, Gaddy Road, Fairmont.