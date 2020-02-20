Local man charged with insurance fraud

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man is accused of commiting insurance fraud.

Samuel Lee Lang Johnson, 43, of 2703 Freedom Drive, is charged with felony insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor making false statements on an insurance application, according to a statement from Mike Causey, state insurance commissioner.

Johnson is accused of submitting multiple claims between July 5 and Aug. 23, 2019, to Allstate Insurance Company for damages to a 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV and obtaining payment from the company after submitting false information on an insurance application, according to the statement.

He was arrested on Jan. 23 and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums

Over the past two years, Criminal Investigations Division special agents recovered $7.5 million for insurance fraud that was returned to consumers and insurance companies, according to the statement. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.

