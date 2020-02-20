City to operate on one-hour delay

February 20, 2020
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON —

The city of Lumberton offices are scheduled to operate on a one-hour delay on Friday because of the possibility of hazardous conditions from a winter storm that is expected to linger overnight and could cause roads to be dangerous.

The offices are now tentatively scheduled to open at 9 a.m.

