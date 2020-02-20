Weather closes voting sites early

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The bad weather has prompted the Robeson County Board of Elections to close its main office and five satellite sites that are being used for One-Stop voting at 5:30 p.m. today, and they will reopen on Friday at 10 a.m., later than normal.

The Board of Elections on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton and the satellite sites are at the Fairmont Senior Citizens Center, Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton, Pembroke Public Library, Red Springs Community Center and St. Pauls National Guard Armory.

