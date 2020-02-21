Schools closed on Friday

February 20, 2020 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has announced that schools will be closed on Friday as a result of a winter storm that was hitting Robeson County Thursday night.

According to a statement from the system, all after-school activities and athletic events have been canceled.

The statement said “weather reports and road assessments indicate freezing temperatures and icy road conditions, which may make early morning travel unsafe, especially for school buses.Additionally, campuses throughout the district could potentially be impacted by having icy bus and staff parking lots, sidewalks, school entryways and mobile unit areas which could pose a safety challenge.

“We thank our community members for their encouragement and understanding as we do our best to make the most beneficial weather-related decision for our students and families.”

Staff report