Two under $1M bond on drug charges

February 21, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Carter
Jacobs

SHANNON — Two Shannon residents are each in the county jail under a $1 million bond following their arrest Thursday on a variety of drug charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Derek Carter, 40, and Shenelle Renee Jacobs, 33, were arrested after deputies with the Community Impact Team, Drug Enforcement Division investigators and SWAT operators searched a home at 32 Meza Drive near Shannon and found quantities of cocaine, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, two vehicles and approximately $2,100 in cash.

Carter and Jacobs are each charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opioids, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II- and III-controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

Carter
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CARTER.jpgCarter

Jacobs
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_JACOBS.jpgJacobs

Staff report