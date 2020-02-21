Crime report

February 21, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenn Scott, Addie Drive, Rowland; and Cynthia Davis, Howard Circle, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rabon Chavis, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Darren Locklear, El Rancho Drive, Maxton; Robeson County Garage, East Third Street, Lumberton; and Hattie Locklear, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs.