Early voting slow; weather cited

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — With six days of One-Stop Voting remaining, turnout so far for the March 3 primary is well behind what it was at the same point for the 2016 and the 2018 primaries, according to information provided by the Robeson County Board of Elections.

Tina Bledsoe, the new director of the office, believes bad weather is to blame. That includes the winter storm on Thursday that reduced voting hours for that day and Friday at the Elections Office in Lumberton and five satellite sites.

“The low temperatures, cold and rainy days are considered to be a contributing factor to lower voter turnout for this election,” she said.

Through Thursday, the sixth day of early voting, there had been 3,643 ballots cast this year, a drop of 24% from the 4,520 cast during the first six days of early voting in 2016, and 35% from the 5,645 cast during the first six days in 2016.

The 2018 election featured a race for the office of Robeson County sheriff race, and 2016 was a presidential election year.

Of those 3,643 votes, 1,734 had been cast at the Board of Elections office in Lumberton, 641 at the Pembroke Public Library, 481 at the Fairmont Senior Citizens Center, 434 at the Red Springs Community Center, 207 at the Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton and 146 at the St. Pauls National Guard Armory.

There are still six days of One-Stop Voting remaining, Monday through Feb. 29, and then Election Day itself, which is March 3. One-Stop Voting allows same-day registration and voting.

Early voting ballots can be cast at the Board of Elections Office from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. Voting times at One-Stop satellite sites are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. The hours lost to early voting on Thursday and Friday will not be made up.

An ID is required to register and vote the same day during One-Stop Voting.

Election ballots include competitive contests for president; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives District 9; N.C. governor; N.C. lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; N.C. auditor; N.C. commissioner of Agriculture; N.C. commissioner of Insurance; N.C. commissioner of Labor; N.C. secretary of State; N.C. superintendent of Public Instruction; N.C. treasurer; Superior Court judge seat 1 and District Court judge seat 6; Robeson County Board of Commissioners districts 1, 3, and 5; and Robeson County Board of Education at large, and districts 1, 4, 5, and 7.

The school board election is nonpartisan, with the primary deciding the winners. Also, even though three at-large candidates will win seats, voters can vote only for one at-large candidate.

There is no voter ID requirement for this election even though voters in 2018 approved that requirement during a referendum. A judge threw out the requirement, citing what she called North Carolina’s history of trying to use voter ID to suppress the turnout of some populations that traditionally vote Democrat.

In Robeson County, there are 73,534 registered voters. Of those, 42,271 are Democrats, 9,884 are Republicans, and 20,378 are Unaffiliated. During the primary, registered Democrats and Republicans must vote within their party, but Unaffiliated voters can ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

