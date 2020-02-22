Murder suspect wanted in armed robbery

LUMBERTON — As many as 149 Lumberton Junior High students and 14 staff members will undergo testing next week for tuberculosis because there is a possibility they were exposed to the highly contagious respiratory illness at the school.

The testing, which will be administered by Robeson County Health Department at no cost, will be done at the school on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. The test involves putting a “bubble” underneath the skin on the forearm and looking for a reaction within two days. It can be done quickly and with minimal discomfort.

Test results will be delivered on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the school.

Bill Smith, director of the Health Department, said the testing was ordered after it was determined last week that a female student at the school had the disease.

Students at the school on Monday carried home two letters, one from the Health Department and the other from the school system, informing their parents of the testing.

“We are taking this health matter very seriously and are confident that the actions of school officials and the Robeson County Health Department are guarding the well-being of the students, staff and public,” schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a statement provided The Robesonian.

“This has been a truly collaborative effort with everyone involved and we are grateful for the diligent work and directions put in place to complete the testing process with accuracy while keeping the health and safety of our students and staff a top priority,” Wooten said.

Students were selected based on the likelihood they came into contact with the affected female at any time during the last two semesters, perhaps on a bus, in the cafeteria or in a classroom setting, according to Glen Gordon Burnette III, public information officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The letter provided by the Public Schools of Robeson County said that all the students at the school were not considered to be at risk. There are 723 students at the school.

Tuberculosis is caused by the mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which attacks the lungs and other organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is spread through the air through coughing, sneezing or even speaking, and can exist in two forms, according to the CDC. One form is called latent tuberculosis, when the germ is essentially dormant and symptoms do not appear. Symptoms begin to appear when the bacteria continue to multiply and weaken the immune system.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, sweating and trouble sleeping, Smith said. Often people with tuberculosis may not know they are sick. The disease can be fatal if not treated.

The Health Department’s letter attempted to reassure parents.

“A positive TB skin test does not mean that a person is sick with TB. If your child has a positive TB skin test, they will need a chest X-ray to make sure they do not have signs of TB illness in their lungs,” a statement from the Health Department reads in part.

If the disease is present, there is time to treat it effectively.

“TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications. TB is NOT immediately life-threatening nor an emergency,” according to the letter.

Students who test negative will be given another test in two months.

Smith said Robeson County, with 15 to 20 cases a year, typically ranks third behind Mecklenberg and Wake counties for the number of cases of tuberculosis in North Carolina during any given year.

