Suspect sought in triple murder in Clarkton

February 23, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
CLARKTON — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 36-year-old Clarkton man who is the suspect in a triple murder that occurred Sunday morning during a home invasion.

According to information from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Taurean Reshaul Johnson has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said Katrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were shot to death at their home at 71 Tina Lane. A fourth person, Hazel Epps, 69, was shot but survived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Bladen County 911 Center received a call about 1:30 a.m. that a man had entered the home on Tina Lane and shot several people and fled.

The statement said Johnson has been entered in the National Criminal Information Center database as a wanted person and a BOLO — be on the lookout — has been broadcast to Southeastern states for his arrest.

Anyone with information in Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or 911.

