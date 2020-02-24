Suspect in triple murder in Clarkton surrenders

By: Staff report
CLARKTON — A man wanted in the shooting deaths of three Clarkton residents in their home early Sunday has surrendered to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Taurean Reshaul Johnson, 36, of Clarkton, is being held without bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance today at noon. He is charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Katrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were shot to death inside their home at 71 Tina Lane. A fourth person, Hazel Epps, 69, was shot but survived.

The Bladen County 911 Center received a call about 1:30 a.m. Sunday that a man had entered the home on Tina Lane and shot several people and fled.

