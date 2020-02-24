Disaster coalition holding fundraiser

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition has scheduled a Charity Food Truck Rodeo to raise awareness and money for longterm disaster recovery.

The cvent will be held March 6 to March 8 at 1736 Skibo Road. The coalition, which has lost grant money, will be taking donations at the event to continue providing services to hurricane survivors.

The event will kick off on March 6 from 3 to 9 p.m. with LED Light Night as lighted food trucks serve food from around the world. Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center will also hold a blood drive March 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will receive two free movie tickets to Millstone 14 while supplies last. Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, a franchise based in Los Angeles, will also be among vendors March 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information about the event, call Cassandra Campbell at 910-370-1648 or 910-674-6019.

