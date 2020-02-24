Shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

By: Staff report

SHANNON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that killed one person and injured another.

Deputies were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Clint Drive in response to a report of two people being shot, according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office. Darrell Dennard, 39, of Shannon, and Steven Ray Locklear, 36, of Raeford, were found injured.

Locklear was pronounced dead at the scene, and Dennard was taken to an undisclosed hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the statement.

Dennard told deputies that when he arrived home about five people with their faces covered and armed with firearms exited an SUV. Gunshots were exchanged, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

