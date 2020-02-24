Shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

LUMBERTON — Twice this month, two Robeson County men who were out on bond for murder each were charged in a subsequent, unrelated crime.

There’s not much law enforcement can do to keep accused murderers in jail, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Monday.

“We have no say in how a bond is made or how it may have been lowered to allow for release of the person charged,” Wilkins said.

Johnathan Maurice Mack, 24, of Red Springs, who was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dwayne Vincent Fairley in February 2019, was released from jail on a $225,000 secured bond. Mack remains on the run from law enforcement after being charged Friday with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon in relation to a Feb. 18 robbery.

Michael Blackwell, 29, of Lumber Bridge, was out after making a $275,000 bond on charges of first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. Blackwell was returned to the county jail on Feb. 12 after being charged with numerous drug crimes and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed under a $1.85 million secured bond. Blackwell is also on probation for trafficking cocaine.

“We are here to investigate the case, bring the facts of probable cause before a magistrate and charge accordingly,” Wilkins said.

After the magistrate sets the bond, the person is then processed at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Typically murder suspects are jailed under no bond, but it’s not unusual for the bond to be lowered in subsequent court hearings.

Also on the run is 25-year-old Tamos Deon Jones, of Shannon, who faces the same charges as Mack.

Jones and Mack have a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

Jones was charged when he was 17 with a home invasion.

Jones served about seven months in the county jail on charges of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and an attempted first-degree burglary. Jones was then transferred to Western Youth Institution, where he served six years and two months.

Jones also was charged in September with resisting arrest, reckless driving and fleeing to elude arrest and was released after making a $1,000 bond.

Mack’s record reaches back to April 2013, when he served a 10-month post-release sentence in prison for misdemeanor charges of larceny and financial card fraud.

Mack was released in 2017 after serving two years and seven months, and a year of parole for misdemeanor charges of financial card fraud and larceny and felony credit card theft, breaking into motor vehicles, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones and Mack should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Mack https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_J.Mack_-2.jpg Mack Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Tamos-Jones-2.jpg Jones