Lawmen arrest armed robbery suspect who also is facing murder charge

February 25, 2020
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man who was out on bond for murder was arrested Monday in relation to a Feb. 18 armed robbery.

Johnathan Maurice Mack, 24, of Red Springs was arrested by personnel from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department and United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Mack is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

Mack previously was charged with first-degree murder in the February 2019 shooting death of 21-year-old Dwayne Vincent Fairley. He was released from jail after meeting the conditions of a $225,000 secured bond placed on him for the murder charge.

Tamos Deon Jones, 25, of Shannon, also is wanted in relation to the Feb. 18 robbery. Jones faces the same charges as Mack for the robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

