Red Springs police arrest two for shooting death, search for third person

February 25, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — Police here arrested a man and his aunt and are searching for the man’s teenage wife in relation to a September 2019 shooting death.

Austin Hakeem Fairley, 22, of 1195 Milk Dairy Road in Red Springs, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the Sept. 17, death of 32-year-old Brian Roshaun Johnson, of 403 E. Eighth Ave. in Red Springs, according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department. He was in the Robeson County Detention Center on unrelated charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony probation violation when he was charged.

He was jailed without bond.

Fairley’s aunt, 43-year-old Latasha Michelle Fairley, of 216 Ronco Drive in Shannon, was charged Monday with accessory after the fact in relation to Johnson’s death, according to the statement. She also was charged with driving offenses in a separate incident that occurred in Hoke County. She was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Police are searching for a 19-year-old Angela Lynn Fairley, of 885 N. Alford Road in St. Pauls, who is wanted in connection with Johnson’s death. Angela Fairley is married to Austin Fairley.

Officers found Johnson in the yard of his residence on Sept. 17 with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the statement. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said in a statement that he is grateful for the help of town residents in bringing charges in the murder.

“My investigator and the SBI were instrumental during this process and I appreciate all the hard work they done,” Patterson said.

