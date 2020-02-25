Crime report

February 25, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Matt Locklear, Clifford Road, Red Springs; and Ashley Brewer, Hawk Drive, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Douglas Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Thresia Locklear, Pine Lake Park Road, Pembroke; and Diane Sinclair, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton.