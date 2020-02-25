‘Wiz’ opening canceled

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Wednesday showing of Purple Door Productions’ “The Wiz Jr.” has been cancelled.

The theater company cited technical issues caused by recent inclement weather as the reason for the cancellation.

“We regret the cancellation, but PDP wants to ensure that the show is completely ready for our audiences,” Purple Door Production Artistic Director Jeanne Koonce said in a statement.

Other showings will continue as scheduled. Performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The Friday show will include a grand-opening night dinner party starting at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and disco dancing included.

