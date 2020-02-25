Rotarians get skinny on Ops museum

February 25, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Renee Lane, executive director of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, speaks Monday to members of the Lumberton Rotary Club during a club meeting at Village Station 1893 Restaurant, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Members of the Lumberton Rotary Club on Monday heard a plea to help a museum that displays the history of two U.S. Army commands with deep roots in the region’s military history raise $8.5 million.

Club members gathered at Village Station 1893 Restaurant to hear a presentation by Renee Lane, executive director of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation. Almost buried in Lane’s presentation about the mission of the museum located at 100 Bragg Blvd. was mention of a campaign to raise money to help the museum modernize its exhibits and to reorganize them in order to make room for an exhibit that would tell the story of the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Using technology will help us do that,” Lane said.

Lane explained that the use of technology is a big part of the plans to create a “museum of the future.” The museum foundation wants to incorporate virtual and augmented reality systems into the exhibits in order to make them as immersive as possible for visitors. The exhibits the foundation envisions will combine technology with textbook historical elements to better bring to life the history of two military commands that have had a huge impact on local and U.S. Army history and to draw visitors to individual exhibits.

The foundation also plans to use other technology, such as electronic tablets, to immerse museum visitors in the exhibits and the history they represent, Lane said. They also want to make the exhibits a hands-on learning experience.

But, money is needed.

“We’re in a campaign to raise $8.5 million to make this happen,” Lane said.

So far, the museum foundation has raised about $3 million, she said. No fundraising deadline has been set.

“It could be next year,” Lane said. “But if it is sooner, so much the better.”

Lane evoked oohs and awws from the Rotarians present when she passed around a piece of steel from the fallen World Trade Center. The artifact from a dark time in the United States served two purposes: It brought home the 9/11 attacks to the people touching the steel and illustrated how effective hands-on exhibits can be in bringing history to life.

Lane also encouraged local schools to take “busloads of kids” to the museum. Admission is free, but the museum is closed on Mondays.

“It was a good program,” said Bo Biggs, Rotary Club treasurer.

Biggs did not get to touch the piece of World Trade Center steel.

“I was in the back performing my treasurer duties, taking roll and counting heads,” Biggs said.

The club’s members didn’t know what Lane was to speak about, he said.

“The club really didn’t know anything about it,” Biggs said. “They had heard of it.”

Lane’s presentation was very informative, he said. The Rotarians learned a lot about the museum and its exhibits.

“Most of our members have not been to the museum,” Biggs said.

Renee Lane, executive director of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, speaks Monday to members of the Lumberton Rotary Club during a club meeting at Village Station 1893 Restaurant, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Lane-museum-1.jpgRenee Lane, executive director of the U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation, speaks Monday to members of the Lumberton Rotary Club during a club meeting at Village Station 1893 Restaurant, located at 2744 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Related Articles