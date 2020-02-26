St. Pauls man faces fraud charges

LUMBERTON — Local businesses are partnering to pay for the funeral expenses for a homeless person who was a beloved figure around town.

Leon Hutchinson was known and liked by many in the community and was rich in love, they say.

Hutchinson, 62, was found unresponsive Friday on a bench outside San Jose Restaurant & Cantina on North Roberts Avenue by a restaurant dishwasher, said Edgar Flores, restaurant manager. The cause of death was not determined by Southeastern Regional Medical Center, he said.

“He was sick for three days before he passed,” Flores said.

Felicia Scott, who works at the Marathon Gas station at 3125 N. Roberts Ave., started a GoFundMe page Monday to help pay for the funeral expenses. Scott said $110 has been raised, and the remaining costs will be paid for by the gas station.

San Jose Restaurant & Cantina will cover cremation expenses, Flores said.

He had known Hutchinson for about 10 years and considered him a friend, Flores said. Often, he would sleep on the bench outside the restaurant.

On cold nights, when Hutchinson asked, Flores would pay for him to stay in a hotel.

“We always fed him,” he said.

Hutchinson would offer to clean the parking lot or trim the bushes at the restaurant for money, Flores said.

He also would offer his services at the gas station, Scott said.

Hutchinson was happy and content with the life he had, Scott said. He had a great sense of humor.

“He knew a lot of people. He was happy about that,” she said. “He had a lot of love.”

Scott used social media to contact Leon’s relatives, including his brother David and daughter Sharika, both of whom live in Georgia.

“They’re very nice,” she said. “They said they had been looking for him.”

Sharika Hutchinson, 29, said she was around her father as a young child, but doesn’t have any memories of him. She went through the foster care system as a child and was unable to get to know him.

Around the age of 18, she wanted to know more. It was during that time that she learned from her half-sister’s father, who lives in Lumberton, that Hutchinson was staying in the city.

In 2019, she planned to come to Lumberton to see him, but couldn’t because of financial reasons.

“We never knew he was homeless,” she said.

She is thankful for the people like Flores and Scott who looked out for her father, Sharika said.

“Thank, y’all. God bless, y’all,” she said. “If I can do anything to repay y’all, I will.”

She plans to attend his memorial and candlelight vigil services, Sharika said. Her father has two other daughters and two sons.

Sharika said she is sad that she never got to know her father, but finds comfort in the stories she hears from Flores and Scott.

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon Gas station.

Hutchinson’s funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 4 at Revels Funeral Home in Lumberton, located at 3575 N. Roberts Ave.

Hutchinson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Hutchinson.jpg Hutchinson

Jessica Horne Staff writer