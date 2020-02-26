St. Pauls man faces fraud charges

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A St. Pauls man was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges in relation to financial card theft.

Oscar Mark Walters, 52, is charged with felony financial card theft, 14 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and four counts of felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Walters was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond.

