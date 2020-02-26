Palmer offering free drug testing

Norton Norton Mosier Mosier

LUMBERTON — Palmer Prevention Inc. will be offering free drug testing during the entire month of March for school-aged children.

Palmer Prevention Inc. is a private nonprofit established in Robeson County in 1992 to prevent, reduce and delay the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among young people.

“We don’t want parents basically worrying whether or not their children are using drugs,” said Tom Norton, director of Palmer Prevention Inc.

Parents can set up an appointment by calling 910-522-0421. The nonprofit also will take walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is located at 3450 Capuano Drive in Lumberton. Parents or guardians must be present with the child.

“A lot of parents are worrying about their kids using drugs,” Norton said. “Don’t sit up late at night and fret about it, don’t buy a drug test from Walmart. Bring them down to Palmer where we have licensed clinical professionals and interns assisting so we can drug test them and deal with the problem if they’re positive.”

Licensed professionals will administer a six-panel drug test that tests for marijuana, opiates, cocaine, amphetamines, methamphetamines and benzodiazepines, Norton said. The test typically costs $30.

“The first time you use puts you at risk of being a addict,” Norton said. “Lets nip it in the bud now.”

Testing at the facility already establishes a support system for parents if their teen tests positive, said Mical Mosier, an intern for Palmer Prevention who is studying Sociology and Criminal Justice The University of North Carolina at Pembroke

“If they do it at our facility, we can come up with a plan of action right there,” Mosier said.

Palmer Prevention provides several ongoing prevention programs and activities throughout the year. The programs are geared toward empowering individuals to meet the challenges of life events and transitions by creating and reinforcing conditions that promote healthy behaviors and lifestyles.

One of the programs is the “Keeping My Child Drug Free,” a six-part program that runs over the course of six weeks. Participants are required to pass four free drug tests throughout the program.

The program is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Norton https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200226_152052.jpg Norton Mosier https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200226_152101.jpg Mosier

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.