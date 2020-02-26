United Way’s lip-sync contest is April 2

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County’s Lip Sync Battle will return April 2 to the Carolina Civic Center.
The family friendly event will showcase employees of local businesses, schools, county government and municipalities lip syncing well-known tunes in order to raise awareness for United Way and money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. One talented team will take home the Lip Sync champion trophy and bragging rights.
General admission tickets are on sale now and VIP tickets are limited. To learn more, visit unitedwayrobeson.org. Tickets can be bought and votes cast for a team online in advance of the event.
“As part of United Way of Robeson County’s 35th anniversary we wanted to bring back this fun community event,” said Lauren Metzger, the United Way’s Resource Development manager. “We have partnered with great local vendors, such as Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets, to enhance the VIP experience and overall enjoyment of the show.”
So far, the competition includes teams from the City of Lumberton Fire Department, the Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court office, Hard Road Fitness Company, Pembroke Elementary School, the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Robeson County Public Library, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Office of Advancement, St. Pauls High School, Robeson Community College and Sugar Art Custom Cakes and Sweets.
Masters of ceremony are Angelica and Stephen McIntyre. Judges for the event include Brianna Godwin, Louise Lassiter, Harriette Lovin, Danielle McLean and Patrick Strickland.
The winner will be determined by votes/dollars raised and the judges will determine a Best Act winner.
The United Way of Robeson County also has partnered with local artists to showcase their talents at the Carolina Civic Center. A percentage of proceeds from the sale of art will go toward United Way.