Father, son sentenced for drug, weapons charges

RALEIGH — A Lumberton man and his son have been sentenced to federal prison on drug and weapons charges.
Kelvin Guilford Carter, 42, and his son Austin Codey Clark, 21, were charged with knowingly and intentionally conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in Robeson County beginning in September 2018, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief U.S. District Court Judge Terrance W. Boyle, of the Eastern District of North Carolina, sentenced Carter on Feb. 12 to 11 years in federal prison with five years of supervised release. The charges arose from a traffic stop on Jan. 15, 2019. During the traffic stop, about 33 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine were found in the vehicle Clark was operating.
Carter pled guilty to the charges of conspiracy to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine base, according to the statement.
Boyle sentenced Clark on Jan. 7 to seven years in federal prison with five years of supervised release for charges that stemmed from a traffic stop that occurred on March 2, 2019. During the traffic stop, about 17 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, and a .38 caliber handgun were found in the vehicle Clark was operating. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators also searched his home and seized more firearms, according to the statement.
Clark pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine base, possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The investigation was conducted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Pembroke Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the statement.
Special Assistant United States Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.