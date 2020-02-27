Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Janice Davis, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Satrina Lowery, Oak Grove Church Road, Lumberton; Brenda Lowery, Legend Drive, Lumberton; Robert Farmer, Teds Road, Parkton; and Amanda Hunt, Parnell Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Oxendine Tire, Hiawatha Road, Pembroke; David Powers, Tolarsville Road, Lumberton; and Christopher Locklear, H L Locklear Road, Pembroke.

Cathy Taylor, of Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her apartment and stole a Hewlett-Packard laptop and a credit card.

Pamela Hunt, of Gough Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a semiautomatic firearm, jewelry, a TomTom GPS system and a DVD player. The value of the items was not disclosed.