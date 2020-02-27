Police seek help in solving 4 armed robberies

Lumberton police are asking for help from the public identifying this person, who robbed Dollar General, located at 206 E. Seventh St. in Lumberton, on Jan. 30. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public identifying this person, who robbed Dollar General, located at 206 E. Seventh St. in Lumberton, on Jan. 30. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1305 East Fifth St., on Feb. 22. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1305 East Fifth St., on Feb. 22. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Dollar General, located at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Tuesday, Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Dollar General, located at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Tuesday, Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person, who robbed the Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 1404 Carthage Road, on Tuesday. Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person, who robbed the Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 1404 Carthage Road, on Tuesday.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is looking for the people responsible for four recent armed robberies of city stores, three of which they believe were committed by the same person.

Police have released photographs taken by surveillance cameras in each of the robberies, and the images from three of them depict a person dressed similarly.

The string of robberies began on Jan. 30, and two of the robberies occurred on Tuesday of this week.

The Dollar General at 206 E. Seventh St. was robbed by a gunman on Jan. 30 about 7:30 p.m. The robber entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money from the clerk before fleeing the store on foot, according to a statement from Lumberton police.

The robber was described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with the hood pulled over his face.

The Family Dollar, located at 1305 E. Fifth St., was targeted about 6:30 p.m. on Friday of last week. The robber displayed a handgun and demanded money before fleeing on foot.

As with the Jan. 30 robbery, the culprit was described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, with a hood covering his face with the help of a red bandana.

The Dollar General at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton was robbed Tuesday at about 7:55 p.m. Police were told the robber entered the store, and demanded money before running away. This time the man displayed a rifle, not a handgun.

Again, the robber was described as a black male wearing a gray hoodie and blue jean shorts with the hood pulled over his face.

Earlier on Tuesday, at about 6:50 p.m., the Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 1404 Carthage Road, was robbed by a person displaying a handgun who demanded money before fleeing on foot.

He was wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black jeans and a backpack. The robber’s face was concealed with a hood and ski mask. The police statement did not indicate the man’s race.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Lumberton police are asking for help from the public identifying this person, who robbed Dollar General, located at 206 E. Seventh St. in Lumberton, on Jan. 30. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Robbery001.jpg Lumberton police are asking for help from the public identifying this person, who robbed Dollar General, located at 206 E. Seventh St. in Lumberton, on Jan. 30. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1305 East Fifth St., on Feb. 22. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_robbery002.jpg Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Family Dollar, located at 1305 East Fifth St., on Feb. 22. Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Dollar General, located at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Tuesday, https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_robbery004.jpg Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying this person, who robbed the Dollar General, located at 2505 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Tuesday, Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person, who robbed the Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 1404 Carthage Road, on Tuesday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_SunDo.jpg Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person, who robbed the Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 1404 Carthage Road, on Tuesday.