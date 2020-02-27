Art workshop at Red Springs High on Saturday

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Red Springs High School will be the next stop for the traveling Make and Take Art workshop sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council.

The workshop will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and allows children ages 7 to 9 the opportunity to complete two or more crafts while leaving with a paint kit to take home. The classes will be taught by local art teachers.

The program was the brainchild of Nancy Fields of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian and a board member of Robeson County Arts Council. She proposed the idea about two years ago to bring art supplies to rural communities. It it funded by a Grassroots Grant through the N.C. Arts Council and a $1,000 grant from Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

“For many elementary students in our county, exposure to art is a small window of instructional time, typically an hour or less per week,” said Brianna Goodwin, Arts Council secretary. “For students who demonstrate a passion or talent for art that is simply not enough time to develop that talent.

“We also know that in our rural communities, the cost of purchasing art supplies is too great for families who are struggling to put food on the table. This program brings not only an instructional opportunity for our students, but also provides art kits to take home so that participants can continue to explore the exciting world of visual art at home.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but the registration ahead of time is preferred and can be achieved by going online to www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.

The next workshop is scheduled for March 14 at the Barker Ten Mile Community Center in Lumberton.

