Fundraiser on Saturday to benefit 40 rescued dogs

LUMBERTON — A drive to raise money to benefit 40 abused dogs seized in January during an animal cruelty investigation is set for Saturday.
It will be at Petsense, a pet supply store at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The store is asking for monetary donations to assist with veterinary bills and for collars, leashes and toys, said Lystra Hunt, store manager. Food is not needed because the dogs are on special diets.
“We are appreciative of anything we raise,” said Katherine Floyd, Robeson County animal cruelty investigator. “If it’s $10, we’re happy.”
The veterinary bills for the care of the animals so far has climbed to $37,100.
“I feel blessed that the community is willing to help me with this vet bill,” she said.
The county covers the cost of the bill, but Floyd said donations are welcomed to help in the animals’ recovery.
Cakes and Pastries has agreed to donate a cake to the person who makes the largest monetary donation. The event will include a book signing with author Donnie Douglas featuring his book “Boots and Me: Life with the King of the Jungle.” The cost of the book is $15, and $10.50 of any book sold will be donated to the effort.
Petsense had already put jars out and collected $170 as of Thursday afternoon.
“This gives us an opportunity to provide them with a happy and safe home,” Hunt said.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will provide a Belgian Malinois dog from the K-9 unit for the event, Floyd said.
Since their rescue on Jan. 17, the dogs have made a dramatic recovery, Floyd said.
“They’re doing really, really great,” she said. “They look totally different now.”
Puppies who weighed about 8 pounds when they were rescued are now almost 30 pounds, Floyd said.
“They were worth saving,” she said.
The dogs rescued ranged in age from 2 months old to 5 years old. The dogs are of various breeds, and many are mixed.
Some have new homes.
“I’ve already adopted some out,” Floyd said.
Six of the dogs have been adopted by military veterans, she said. Her father served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force.
“So I have a place in my heart for veterans,” Floyd said.
Veterans are more likely to understand a traumatic experience and provide the animals with a safe environment in which to heal, she said.
The dogs are going through training to become emotional support animals, Floyd said.
“We’re very careful where we are placing them,” she said.
After the dogs were seized, 55-year-old Janice Maxine Brown of Lumberton was charged with 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brown was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.
During the January rescue effort, 23 of the dogs were found at a condemned home on N.C. 20 in St. Pauls. Another 17 dogs were found at a home off Meadows Road near Lumberton.
Brown used a ladder to climb through a window on the second floor to get into one house because there was feces piled 8 inches high on the first floor, where the dogs slept.
Neighbors called authorities after seeing buzzards circling the St. Pauls home. Brown apparently fed the dogs bread and bones, and water from a swimming pool.
