‘Selma’ to show tonight at The Stage

February 28, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — In honor of Black History Month, Robeson Movies is kicking off its film series with a free screening of “Selma” tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the The Stage in Fairmont.

Light refreshments will be served and a discussion will follow.

This film chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition. The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement. Director Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” tells the real story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his brothers and sisters in the movement prompted change.

“Everyone is invited to come and share in this celebration of Black History Month, ” said Kim Pevia, coordinator of Robeson Films. “We are excited for this to be the first film in the 2020 series.”

Robeson Movies will feature a series of free screenings and discussion open to the public. The series aims to build community in Robeson County through these events. To find more information for this event and the ongoing series, visit facebook.com/RobesonCommUNITY.

