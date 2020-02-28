Man charged in Walmart incident; police say no shots fired

By: Staff report
People stand in a Walmart parking lot filled with law enforcement vehicles Thursday evening after the store was evacuated because of an altercation that took place inside the store on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. A Fairmont man surrendered to police and has been charged in relation to the incident.

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man has been charged with multiple crimes following an altercation on Thursday night at Walmart that triggered concerns across Lumberton and Robeson County that there was an “active-shooter” situation at the store.

According to a statement from the Lumberton police, they do not believe any shots were fired during the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Multiple people, however, went on Facebook to say they heard shots or were told shots were fired by people either inside the store or nearby.

Willie Montrel Floyd, 26, turned himself into Lumberton police at about 8:30 p.m., according to the statement. He is charged with assault by pointing a gun, going armed to the terror of the people, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Police say Floyd, brandishing a weapon, started a physical altercation with Christopher Jaquane Ellerby after the two encountered each other inside the Walmart Super Center, which is located at 5070 Fayetteville Road. Police say the two men have an ongoing dispute.

Floyd surrendered the gun, according to police.

“Based on interviews and evidence collected at the scene investigators do not believe that any gunshots were fired during this incident,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported to police, but medical personnel did respond to help someone suffering an unknown medical condition. Walmart closed after the incident, and was scheduled to reopen Friday morning.

Multiple people who were inside the store went on Facebook to describe what they saw and the fear they experienced.

