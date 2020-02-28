Crime report

February 28, 2020 robesonian News 0

Kelvin Jacobs, of Vergie Road in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his vehicle was parked on Saddletree Road in Lumberton, someone broke into it and stole a GLOCK 9mm handgun, a backpack, a carton of Marlboro cigarettes, a phone charger and his employee badge. The value of items stolen was not disclosed.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Latoya McNeill, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Kathy Floyd, Sammys Street, Fairmont; and Ashley Priest, Drywall Lane, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lenora Norris, East Broad Street, St. Pauls; Ivy Hair, Webb Road, Lumberton; James Stokes, Howard Circle, Fairmont; David Prevatte, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; and Clara Yarborough, Carmel Drive, Maxton.