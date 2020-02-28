Pet of the week

Clover is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a shepherd mix puppy, about 5 to 6 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. Clover is very sweet and would make anyone a great loyal and faithful companion. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_POW-Clover.jpg